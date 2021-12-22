Nail salon nightmare: Woman loses her leg after pedicure, receives settlement

After having her leg amputated, she's receiving more than $1 million.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a nail salon nightmare no one ever expects to experience when getting a pedicure.

Clara Shellman says she visited Tammy's Nails 2 on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa in September of 2018 for a pedicure. According to Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing her, an employee who worked on Shellman's nails cut her toe.

That toe would later become infected and eventually spread to her entire lower leg.

"While the infection the salon allegedly caused Ms. Shellman began with a small cut, it spread quickly due to her severe peripheral arterial disease," Morgan & Morgan attorney Paul Fulmer said.

Due to the infection, Shellman had to have her leg amputated from the knee down. She alleges that improper cleaning of equipment led to the infection.

Now, she is receiving a $1.75 million settlement for the incident.

"While no amount of money can truly make up for such a life-altering injury, I'm happy that this settlement will compensate her for a world of pain and suffering that wasn't her fault," Fulmer said.