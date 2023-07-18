x
Pedestrian killed on West Market Street in Greensboro

Greensboro police said Lisa Williams, 59, was not walking on the cross walk when she was hit by the car.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on West Market Street and Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro Monday night, according to police. 

The driver was not charged for the deadly crash but was cited for driving with a revoked license, according to police. 

A Nissan Rogue hit 59-year-old Lisa Williams as she was walking across the street. She was not walking in a cross walk and the road was dark, police say. 

Williams was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries. 

Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction team responded and is investigating. 

