LIBERTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman has been reported missing in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said Arianna Wolfe-Grispino was reported missing by her mother, Deborah Grispino and her boyfriend, Kenny Dunkin on May 31, 2019.

Dunkin told investigators Arianna was last seen getting into a white sedan after telling her family she was going to hangout with friends. She was seen leaving the Staley Store Road are in Liberty, NC around 10:30. Dunkin said Arianna does not have a cell phone and they’ve tried to make contact with her on Facebook.

Arianna was last seen wearing a black shirt, light blue jeans and she has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

If you have any information about Arianna whereabouts, call Investigator Jaleesa Washington at (336)570-6300.