The woman is being treated after a house fire on Clark Avenue. Officials said the fire is under control.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One woman has been rescued and is being treated by Forsyth County emergency officials after a fire Tuesday.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the woman is being treated after a house fire on Clark Avenue.

Officials said the fire is under control and said they are helping one person who has been displaced.

