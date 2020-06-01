GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman visiting the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery on West Gate City Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday.

Investigators say it happened just before noon. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s or 40s, pointed a handgun at the victim - demanding her purse, phone, and jewelry, before taking off in a light-colored vehicle.

Greensboro Police are actively searching for a suspect, and ask anyone with information to report it directly to the department or to CrimeStoppers.

The Greensboro Jewish Federation tells WFMY News 2 the organization has been encouraging visitors to bring another person with them to the cemetery.

The GJF says investigators have told them this was not a faith-based crime - rather a crime of opportunity.

