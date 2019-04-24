DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman claims her neighbor poisoned and killed all five of her pets, but the sheriff's department says there is not substantial evidence to bring about any criminal charges at this time.

The woman claims the poisonings happened between March 22nd and April 19th.

Animal Control Deputies investigated and necropsies were performed on two of the animals.

The sheriff's department released a statement: "We understand that this is an upsetting situation for all parties involved and we empathize with their situation. This matter can be reevaluated if further evidence comes to light. Thank you."