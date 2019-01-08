MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A woman charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed 3 members of the Bova family has been sentenced to two years of probation.

A judge suspended Jennifer Diamond’s three and half year jail term as long as she pays a $10,000 fine, performs 100 hours of community service, and does pro bono work for safe driving programs. Diamond must not violate any serious traffic laws or get any speeding tickets which would violate her terms of probation.

She was charged with three counts of manslaughter, one count of reckless driving and one count of aggravated assault. Diamond pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless driving earlier this year.

RELATED: Woman Charged In Crash that Killed Bova Family Members

The Bova family was on vacation in Utah in July of 2018 when they were hit by Diamond.

Tyler Bova was 17 at the time of the crash. He was the only survivor of the crash. Both his parents and his younger brother were killed.

Since then, Tyler's had more than a dozen surgeries and procedures but continues to grow stronger with each day.

The judge also ordered Diamond not to have any contact with Tyler Bova.

RELATED: 'I Know They Want Me To Keep Going,' Tyler Bova Learns To Walk Again After Family Killed In Crash

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Tyler Bova Includes Parents, Brother in Heartwarming Prom Photo

RELATED: Tyler Bova Makes Strides to a Full Recovery

RELATED: 'I'll Look Out On The Stands and Picture Them There' Tyler Bova Practices For First Game Since Crash That Killed His Family, Severely Injured Him

Tyler Bova Returns to the Baseball Mound Tyler Bova returned to the baseball mound on Thursday. It was the Trinity High School student's first baseball game since the devastating car accident that killed his mom, dad, and brother, and severely injured him. Doctors weren't sure if he'd even walk again, but since then, he's continued to make great strides. Tyler Bova returned to the baseball mound on Thursday. It was the Trinity High School student's first baseball game since the devastating car accident that killed his mom, dad, and brother, and severely injured him. Doctors weren't sure if he'd even walk again, but since then, he's continued to make great strides. Tyler Bova returned to the baseball mound on Thursday. It was the Trinity High School student's first baseball game since the devastating car accident that killed his mom, dad, and brother, and severely injured him. Doctors weren't sure if he'd even walk again, but since then, he's continued to make great strides. Tyler Bova returned to the baseball mound on Thursday. It was the Trinity High School student's first baseball game since the devastating car accident that killed his mom, dad, and brother, and severely injured him. Doctors weren't sure if he'd even walk again, but since then, he's continued to make great strides. Tyler Bova returned to the baseball mound on Thursday. It was the Trinity High School student's first baseball game since the devastating car accident that killed his mom, dad, and brother, and severely injured him. Doctors weren't sure if he'd even walk again, but since then, he's continued to make great strides. Tyler Bova returned to the baseball mound on Thursday. It was the Trinity High School student's first baseball game since the devastating car accident that killed his mom, dad, and brother, and severely injured him. Doctors weren't sure if he'd even walk again, but since then, he's continued to make great strides. Tyler Bova returned to the baseball mound on Thursday. It was the Trinity High School student's first baseball game since the devastating car accident that killed his mom, dad, and brother, and severely injured him. Doctors weren't sure if he'd even walk again, but since then, he's continued to make great strides. Tyler Bova returned to the baseball mound on Thursday. It was the Trinity High School student's first baseball game since the devastating car accident that killed his mom, dad, and brother, and severely injured him. Doctors weren't sure if he'd even walk again, but since then, he's continued to make great strides. Tyler Bova returned to the baseball mound on Thursday. It was the Trinity High School student's first baseball game since the devastating car accident that killed his mom, dad, and brother, and severely injured him. Doctors weren't sure if he'd even walk again, but since then, he's continued to make great strides.

RELATED: Bova Strong: Football Team Debuts New Jerseys For Tyler Bova