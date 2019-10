RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies say a registered sex offender was arrested for not reporting her new address.

Authorities say they got information on October 8 that Miranda Freeman was not living at her listed address on the NC Sex Offender Registry.

Investigators followed up on the tip and charged Freeman with felony fail to report new address and felony fail to inform of new/changes to online identifiers.

She was issued a $15,000 secured bond.