GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman who was shot by a Greensboro Police officer has now been arrested.

Paulickia Hairston was in the hospital recovering after she was shot during an officer-involved shooting in early July.

Greensboro Police said the shooting occurred on July 7, on Willowmore Street after they received a call about a disturbance involving guns. When they arrived two people got into a car and drove towards police officers. An officer shot Hairston who was driving the car. She was shot in the head. Hairston is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer/Government Official and was placed in the Guilford County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

The officer who shot Hairston has been placed on Administrative Duty during the investigation.