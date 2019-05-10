WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot in her arm following a shooting in Winston Salem Friday night. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of West Academy Street around 8:32 p.m., police say.

Once on scene, officers found proof that a weapon had been fired and that a home had been hit by a 'single projectile.' No one in the home was injured.

A short time later, it was discovered that Kadijah Potts, 22, had entered a hospital for a single gunshot wound to her arm.

According to a release from the Winston-Salem Police Department, Potts did confirm that she was in the area of the 1100 block of West Academy when she was shot. She was unable to provide any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

