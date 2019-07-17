BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are looking into a shooting in the 500 block of Spence Street Wednesday morning.

A woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The 30-year-old woman is expected to recover, according to police. Police are still searching for a suspect. Neighbors say they heard several gunshots.

Police have blocked off a stretch of Elm St. between Spence St. and Smith St. for the investigation. A tweet was sent out around 2 a.m. indicating authorities were at the scene.

