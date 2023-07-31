x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman takes herself to hospital for treatment after being shot at apartment complex in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said 32-year-old Johnae Comer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is expected to be okay after driving herself to the hospital after getting shot Sunday night, police say. 

Officers responded to a shooting on Salem Gardens Drive. While heading to the scene, they learned that 32-year-old Johnae Comer drove herself to the hospital for treatment. 

Comer's injuries are considered non-life-threatening. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Freedom Park Shooting | Virginia man accused of shooting, killing woman in Eden

Before You Leave, Check This Out