Woman takes herself to hospital for treatment after being shot at apartment complex in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said 32-year-old Johnae Comer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is expected to be okay after driving herself to the hospital after getting shot Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on Salem Gardens Drive. While heading to the scene, they learned that 32-year-old Johnae Comer drove herself to the hospital for treatment.

Comer's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

