GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. — A woman is missing along the New River in Grayson County, Virginia after getting separated from her group.

The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office posted about a woman floating on a tube near the North Carolina-Virginia border on Wednesday night. She's wearing a pink top and blue bottoms. The woman was last seen Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

The Grayson County (Va.) Sheriff's Office says a water tube believed to belong to the woman was found. The search is resuming Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says the woman can't swim and hasn't been reachable by cell phone. Those along the New River between New River Camp Ground and the Veterans Bridge at Pleasant Grove Road in Grayson County are asked to be on the lookout.

