Worker succumbs to injuries sustained from crash in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said the investigation is ongoing.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pedestrian who was involved in a crash has died from her injuries, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On Sept. 5, officers said 36-year-old Natasha Humphrey and a 9-year-old were in the car going north on Carver School Road when they hit a pedestrian identified as 38-year-old Catlin Fausnet. 

Fausnet was working on Carver School Road to close lanes. She stepped into the northbound lane, which was not closed at the time, and was hit. 

Fausnet died from her injuries on Sept. 25.

The investigation is ongoing.

