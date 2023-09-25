Worker succumbs to injuries sustained from crash in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said the investigation is ongoing.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pedestrian who was involved in a crash has died from her injuries, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On Sept. 5, officers said 36-year-old Natasha Humphrey and a 9-year-old were in the car going north on Carver School Road when they hit a pedestrian identified as 38-year-old Catlin Fausnet.

Fausnet was working on Carver School Road to close lanes. She stepped into the northbound lane, which was not closed at the time, and was hit.

Fausnet died from her injuries on Sept. 25.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: