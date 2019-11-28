GREENSBORO, N.C. — "We're here to pick up our daughter," said Elizabeth Bengtson.

"I'm picking up my sister," said Neil Harwani.

This time of year, every family reunion is special in it's own way.

But during one PTI family reunion, there was a little something extra to celebrate.

"Hey mom!" said Jennifer Serrano, greeting her mother in the arrivals section of the airport.

"You guys have balloons!" said Mary Jo Johnson, Jennifer's mother.

Mary Jo is turning 80 just four days after Thanksgiving.

"Well that's wonderful. Look at that!" said Mary Jo looking at the balloons.

"I've been looking forward to this trip for months," said Mary Jo.

She lives in Iowa and only gets to see her daughter Jennifer and grandson William a few times each year. The last time they gathered was in February.

"Since BJ‘s birthday, he was born on Valentine’s Day, so we always come down for that and often for Thanksgiving," said Mary Jo.

So when she was greeted with the balloons ensemble, she was blown away.

"I didn't expect this, it's really nice," she said.

"Well you deserve something nice," said Jennifer.

"It means everything, because we just don't see them enough," said Mary Jo.

There are many joys that come for their family this Thanksgiving.

"I'm just happy to be 80, I'm so excited! I don't know why," said Mary Jo.

And they'll make sure they cherish every moment, because it seems to fly by.

"BJ you're taller than ever!" said Mary Jo.

It's certainly what they're thankful for this holiday season.

"It means everything to be with family," said Mary Jo.