Woman who threatened to shoot school bus charged in Winston-Salem

Deputies said the woman on speakerphone threatened to shoot up the bus and have other family members do the same as well.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was charged after she said she was going to shoot up a school bus, according to deputies.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a student riding a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School bus was on the phone with a family member. They said the woman on speakerphone threatened to shoot up the bus and have other family members do the same as well. The school bus driver notified school administrators and law enforcement. Deputies said the bus made it safely to school and it was determined it wasn’t a credible threat. Deputies remained on-campus at Clemmons Middle School as they investigated.

The woman, Lasheika Marie Ziglar, 29, of Winston-Salem was charged with false report concerning mass violence on educational property. She received a $10,000 secured bond.

“With the climate we are living in, it is a must that we take all threats seriously and respond to them in a serious manner.

We will not tolerate any threat of any kind towards our children, especially not threats made by adults. We have a zero-tolerance policy and will respond accordingly.

The Office of the People remains committed to working with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and doing everything in our power to keep our children safe,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said.