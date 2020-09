Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a woman's death in the restaurant.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a separate incident.

Burlington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a McDonald’s restroom.

They said the call came in just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Police arrived at the McDonald’s at 535 Huffman Mill Road. There're currently no signs of foul play.

Officers and detectives are investigating.