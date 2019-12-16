GREENSBORO, N.C. — The new Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital will open Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. This means inpatient services from Women's Hospital will be moved to the new $100 million facility.

The move will take place over four days, Feb. 20-23, with patients being moved all in one day on Sunday, Feb. 23. So today, staff went through the process of moving two "patients" from one hospital to the other. The goal was to make sure Cone Health provides the same compassionate, high-quality care that Women's Hospital is known for even on the road to a new facility. Today's simulation is one of dozens of exercises to ensure the best care in every contingency.

In the months leading up to the move, hospital staff will spend considerable time in the Women’s & Children’s Center stocking supplies and equipment and becoming familiar with the new space. More than 1,000 former patients, family members, physicians, staff and members of the community contributed to the design and planning of the center. The goal of the new Women’s & Children’s Center is to provide the same exceptional, distinctive and personal care that has been a hallmark of Women’s Hospital since it opened in 1990.

The Women’s & Children’s Center features 45 private neonatal intensive care rooms, a dedicated parking deck, and entrances. Approximately 6,200 babies are delivered every year at Women’s Hospital.

