Cone Health Women's Only 5K goes virtual

The annual walk and run will still raise awareness and money for breast cancer research this year. It will just look different due to the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The streets won't be flooded with pink for the 2020 Women's Only 5K walk and run, but they may be spotted with a few pops of color all across the Triad.

Cone Health organizers changed the annual fundraiser to a virtual event this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of all gathering on race day, participants are encouraged to run or walk a 5K on their own the week of September 28-October 3.

You can get in the miles anywhere! Outside at a park, on a treadmill, or just around the neighborhood.

Track your own time and submit after you're done for a chance to win prizes.

Then be sure to upload your picture to the virtual race gallery.

It's not too late to sign up! Click here for more information about how to get involved.

All race materials will be shipped directly to you.