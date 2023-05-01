Women's Only 5k Walk & Run comes to an end

The walk and run raised more than $1 million over the last 30 years supporting breast health and free mammograms to women who couldn't afford them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After 30 years the annual Women's Only 5k Walk & Run is coming to an end.

The fundraiser made the announcement on their Facebook page and sent an email to racers on Monday, May 1.

The walk and run raised more than $1 million over the last 30 years supporting breast health and free mammograms to women who couldn't afford them.

"As the world of health care changes, we feel this is the right time for us to expand our focus and explore new initiatives that take a more encompassing view of women’s health," wrote Jill McAllister, the Cone Health Corporate Events Manager, and Race Director.

Cone Health officials say they are replacing the breast cancer-focused event with other efforts that widen health concerns like heart disease, diabetes, maternal health, and depression.

