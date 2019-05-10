GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 'Women’s Only 5k Walk & Run' took place in Greensboro Saturday and featured more than 2,328 participants.

The walk was held at the Women’s Hospital and raised more than $96,000! $96,455.47 to exact.

The money raised will go towards helping local women afford screening mammograms and support others with breast cancer. It will also benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program.

“Mammography saves lives,” says Debbie Cunningham, DNP, president, Women’s Hospital and Behavioral Health Services and Senior Vice President, Cone Health. “A lack of money shouldn’t be a reason for not getting this lifesaving exam.” Each year, the Mammography Scholarship Fund provides about 600 women with screening mammograms that they would otherwise be unable to afford.

“We are very good at treating breast cancer at Cone Health Cancer Center. But treating the body is only part of what we do,” says Skip Hislop, vice president, Oncology Services, Cone Health. “Providing support, connecting women with others who have been down the path they are traveling, all of that is hugely important. The Alight Program makes an enormous difference.”

Bethany Pace of Climax took first place in the 5K. She completed the USA Track & Field-certified course in 21 minutes, 25 seconds. Alicia Rogers of Oak Ridge finished second with a time of 22:20.

