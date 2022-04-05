Women's Resource Center hosting annual 'Men Can Cook' fundraiser event in October

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro is hosting its annual fundraising event, Men Can Cook.
This event will feature 50 community chefs; men who offer donated samples of their signature dishes showing off their culinary skills.
There's a twist to this year's event. There will be a curated tasting of hand-crafted wines, beers, and distilled spirits from award-winning Greensboro-area producers: Grove Winery, South End Brewing Co., and Fainting Goat Spirits.
Men Can Cook is the center's largest fundraiser. It was launched in 2001 and brings in more than $100,000 annually for the Women's Resource Center.
Get your tickets today and help support this community resource.
For ticket information, contact Marti Smith at 336-275-6090 or marti@womenscentergso.org