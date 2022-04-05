Women's Resource Center hosting annual 'Men Can Cook' fundraiser event in October

'Men Can Cook' is the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro's largest fundraiser.

This event will feature 50 community chefs; men who offer donated samples of their signature dishes showing off their culinary skills.

There's a twist to this year's event. There will be a curated tasting of hand-crafted wines, beers, and distilled spirits from award-winning Greensboro-area producers: Grove Winery, South End Brewing Co., and Fainting Goat Spirits.

Men Can Cook is the center's largest fundraiser. It was launched in 2001 and brings in more than $100,000 annually for the Women's Resource Center.

Get your tickets today and help support this community resource.