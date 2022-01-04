Women's Resource Center of Greensboro helps women navigate new careers

The Women to Work Program is open to all job seekers from the first time employed to those changing careers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is helping women explore new career opportunities with its Women to Work Program. The free virtual series is open to all job seekers from the first time employed to those changing careers.

Hope Strickland is the Community Education and Engagement Director of the Women's Resource Center. She said the workshops will provide women with networking strategies, resume writing skills, interview techniques, and more.

“This is to get people ready for job searching in this new era,” Strickland said. “There are so many things going on virtually now including interviews. So, this program can kind of help women navigate all the changes that have been happening with what it means to work now.”

Strickland said participants must attend all sessions via zoom. The center will also work one-on-one with each woman to support them during the job search and beyond.

“They’re in a setting with other women who are in the same position that they are in,” Strickland said. “So, it’s really great to know you are not alone and have a group of people to go through this training with.”

The program will run from January 24-31 and February 1-3. Sign up is now open.