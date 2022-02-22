A pair of wooden arches over the Rudy Wright Jr. bridge in downtown Hickory collapsed early Friday. The cause of the collapse hasn't been determined.

HICKORY, N.C. — The wooden arches over a pedestrian bridge in downtown Hickory collapsed early Friday morning.

The Rudy Wright bridge crosses over Highway 127 and is a key feature of Hickory's City Walk. Hickory city officials said the arches collapsed shortly after midnight Friday. WCNC Charlotte meteorologist Chris Mulcahy said the Hickory airport reported wind gusts north of 30 mph during the storm.

"We are saddened by this unfortunate event," Mayor Hank Guess said. "Thankfully, no injuries were reported and collateral damage to the surrounding area appears minimal. We look forward to reopening this section of the City Walk."

The City Walk connects Lenoir-Rhyne University to downtown Hickory. The arches were installed less than a year ago at a price tag of $752,743.66, which was part of a $14 million contract for Hickory's City Walk Project with a company called Neill Grading and Construction.

Neil Grading and Construction told WCNC Charlotte that work on the arches was subcontracted to Oregon-based Western Wood Structures. Western Wood Structures did not respond to requests for comment.

“Frankly, [it's] a waste of money. I mean it’s terrible. It really is," Hickory resident Kathy Eckard said.

Eckard said she heard the rumble of the collapse from her home miles away.

When firsts put up, some hoped the arches would become Hickory’s landmark and symbols of its growth. However, there were hiccups and delays in construction.

Last May, the city said the installation of the arches was delayed after concerns were brought to the contractor’s attention.

The city then said Western Wood Structures engineers evaluated the structure and came up with a solution to reinforce the wooden beam and ensure the overall structural integrity of the arches.

The arches were made of beams spanning 178 feet and with a height of 60 feet.

"It just amazes me that in today's times that they could make an engineering mistake like this," Bruce Carlton said. "Apparently somebody dropped the ball either on the design or the construction."

The City of Hickory said the arches are covered under warranty.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation opened Highway 127 Friday morning but the Main Avenue bridge and pedestrian bridge remain closed until further notice.

Neill Grading & Construction and engineering firm John Wood Group PLC were called by the city are and assessing the damage. An investigation is underway to determine why the arches collapsed. It is still unclear if the city plans on rebuilding the arches.

