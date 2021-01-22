Change of scenery? Work from two Triad ballparks instead of home

You can now rent suites at both Truist Point in High Point and Truist Stadium in Winston Salem.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — If you've been forced to work from home during the pandemic, two Triad ballparks are offering you a change of scenery.

Suites can hold up to four people and cost $80 per day. A week will run you $300 at Truist Stadium and $325 at Truist Point. At Truist Point suites are available weekdays from 9 am- 5 pm. Suites at Truist Stadium are available from weekdays 8:30 am- 5 pm

"It's been a lot of fun to see folks who maybe they have been working from home for the last nine to ten months or maybe they just wanna get out of the office. Maybe they don't have a window in their office," Christian Heimall General Manager of the High Point Rockers said. "Well, now you've got a suite that has floor-to-ceiling windows with a tremendous view of the ballpark and growing downtown."

Each suite will offer views of downtown High Point and Winston-Salem. Reps from both stadiums said rooms will be cleaned immediately after use.

"The number one thing for us with anything that we do here is safety," Heimall said.

You'll also have complimentary parking, coffee, water, and wifi while there.

C.J. Johnson, President of the Winston-Salem Dash said the Dash mascot Bolt can also be scheduled to crash zoom meetings.

"We really had to reinvent ourselves over the last 10 months to continue to be an asset for the community and that's taking a lot of different forms drive-thrus and different events. But we were really trying to find a way for the business community for us to be able to give them an outlet as well," Johnson said.

Reservations at Truist Stadium can be made by calling 336-714-6862. Suites are available starting February 1st.