Fire officials said a man fell through the floor and into a hole at the school. A technical rescue team was able to get him out.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A worker fell through the floor at a Greensboro school Wednesday morning, officials said.

Greensboro firefighters responded to the incident at Brooks Global shortly before 8 a.m.

