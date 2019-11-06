DURHAM, N.C. — A worker got his legs trapped in a trench near the football and track fields at North Carolina Central University in Durham, according to the Durham Fire Department.

First responders on scene worked to shore up the trench so the worker could be extracted safely. The worker was doing fine during the rescue operation, fire officials said.

The worker was freed just before 12:30 p.m., according to the Durham Fire Department. He is currently being treated at Duke Hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of construction was being done.