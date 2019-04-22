WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm a construction worker died Monday morning in a site at US 421.

The accident happened around 9:22 a.m. near US 421 and Peace Haven Road. Workers were loading a soundproof wall and when materials were being removed, someone became trapped underneath.

The worker wasn't identified. No other information was released.

