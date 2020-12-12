'It's hard because it's Christmas time': Workers, business owners lament tighter restrictions as North Carolina's COVID-19 cases grow

Several businesses closed early Friday evening to comply with the new stay-at-home order, 10 p.m. curfew.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's modified stay-at-home order took effect Friday at 5 p.m. Businesses like restaurants and bars are required to stop selling alcohol at 9 p.m. and shut down operations by 10 p.m. under Executive Order 181, a new curfew runs from 10 p.m. at night to 5 a.m. the next day.

Non-essential businesses like movie theaters, bars, entertainment venues, most retail stores, gyms, and personal care businesses must close by 10 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper hopes tighter restrictions will limit gatherings and slow the spread of COVID-19. Local businesses are bracing for the further impact of the order on their bottom lines. For workers and their families, the restrictions also mean tightening the already slim belt some more.

"It has hit my pocket a little bit and it's hard because it's Christmas time," Carla Summers, server at Burger Warfare said.

Summers, a grandmother of 9, also works as an Uber driver to make ends meet. The new curfew means fewer hours and less pay from both her jobs.

She said it's also frustrating because many people aren't following health guidelines that include wearing masks, social distancing, and various travel advisories.

"Along with the holidays and with people not really complying with the laws and going out and meeting family and bringing it back, the numbers are going to keep rising, unfortunately," Summers said.

Under the executive order only childcare, health care facilities, transportation, agriculture or grocery stores, construction, and manufacturing may stay open.

People have to be home at 10 p.m. unless they are essential workers who are in transit to or from work, are going to get gas, groceries, or food. Business owners said it's yet another uphill battle during challenging times.

"Folks have from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m. to enjoy that drink, finish up with their experience and make it on home," Bart Ortiz, chief operations officer of Kotis Properties said.

Ortiz also oversees operations at Red Cinemas in Greensboro.

The cinemas have modified their schedule which means late-night movie dates are out the window.

"We've adjusted it back to 7:30 p.m. so they have plenty of time after the movie ends to be able to finish their movie and head out on time," Ortiz said.

Businesses can keep their premises open for employee access only and must not allow any guests or customers inside during the curfew window. They can also open as early as 5 a.m. and alcohol sales can resume at 7 a.m.

"This is going to hit us, not right now, I think next week we will start feeling the impact," Summers said.