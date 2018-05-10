GREENSBORO, N.C.-- People who work downtown near W Friendly Ave and N Spring St. want something done to reduce the number of accidents at that intersection.

Zaira Carranza and Jeremy Hyler work at Photobiz. Every day they hear tires squeal and brace themselves for a potential accident.

They've witnessed many accidents over the years.

"It's terrifying because you don't know how the person is. You don't know if they've been injured... That could be one of us leaving the parking lot," Hyler said.

The accidents are so regular Carranza started keeping track on a white board in her office.

"Part of it was because I couldn't believe that there were this many wrecks were happening so frequently." Carranza said.

She's logged five so far this year, but Greensboro Police say there have actually been 11. That's a welcome number considering last years 23.

The pair believes the accidents would be fewer if drivers followed the speed limit of 35 mph.

"I'm hoping people think about slowing down first of all and be aware of other cars and other drivers on the road," Hyler said.

Carranza also thinks the timing of the lights are too quick.

"From my understanding they are synchronized in a weird way where there is no delay. There's not much of a delay for people."

They also say the hill up Friendly makes it hard to see traffic coming from Spring, and hope to see some kind sign warning approaching drivers the stoplight will change soon.

Greensboro police wouldn't say whether this intersection is a big concern.

To report problems with roads managed by the City of Greensboro, you can call 373-CITY or fill out a 'Traffic Concern' form on the City's Website.

To report problem intersections residents can contact the NC DOT at 1-877-DOT-4YOU or fill out a contact form for complaints for state-managed roads.

Carranza and Hyler say they plan to file a report.

© 2018 WFMY