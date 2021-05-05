Working from home? Here's how to create a more productive office

Combining function and fashion to create a productive home office space.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Working from home has become a way of life for many during the pandemic and some companies have chosen to make the home office the permanent office for employees.

If you're one of those people, you want to make sure your set up creates a productive environment.

First, you need to find the right space.

Laura Redd with Laura Redd Interiors suggests a guest room with a murphy bed or even a closet.

"Look to empty a closet and install a desk, bookshelves and a printer and you are up and running," Redd said.

You also want to make sure the space reflects your personality.

Because you're in charge of the office atmosphere, you can let you light shine with color and design.

Redd said from the walls to the rug to the chair, you want the room to be happy.

Speaking of chairs, Redd suggests finding a chair that fits you and provides good support.

It's not all about looks, it's about function too. You'll need to make sure your internet plan can support all the new devices in the home.

Lastly, Redd wants to remind everyone of the importance of disconnecting from work. This is something especially important when you're office is in the comfort of home.