World War II-era boat house for sale in Elizabeth City, NC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A World War II-era boat house once used by the U.S. Navy is now being offered as a place to stay while your dream house is being built on the North Carolina coast.

The Charlotte Observer reports the one-bedroom building is around 850 square feet and is more of a bunk room.

The real estate listing says the house, built in 1943, is about an hour from the Outer Banks and was used for crash boats and Navy crews during the war.