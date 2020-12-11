'I was just randomly picked' | Triad World War II veteran talks about his experience escorting a sitting president

"It was an honor to do what I did and I was just randomly picked...thank God for that."

It's not every day that you get to meet a sitting president, but lucky for one Triad World War II veteran that was the case in his story!

The veteran, along with others in his naval military branch got a special assignment to escort a big luxury liner to a place called Yalta where the government was having a conference.

The conference ended up being where the US and USSR discussed the postwar reorganization of Germany and Europe.

The veteran explained how he was chosen with six other men to escort 32nd U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt while there.

"So we escorted the president up there (Yalta) tied up at the dock at the city and (when) the afternoon meal was over with, the OD came down...in the mess hall and said, 'the President of the United States wants a naval escort for the conference.' There was six of us in that mess hall and he said, 'You, you, you, you, you.' So, he made all six of us his military escort, that was a highlight."

The veteran also spoke on Roosevelt telling the men his favorite military branch, which gave them all great pride.

"So we dressed up... and we're up there around the president for three days and one day he came by in a jeep, he was so crippled he couldn't move and pulled up right next to the squad that was lined up there in military form. He said, 'I don't know whether you know this or not, but I was the secretary of the Navy before I was president and the navy is my favorite military organization.' You know, for 19, 20-year-old kids, that did us a world of good."

All in all, the veteran chalks it up to God for the experience and said it was truly an honor to have the special opportunity.