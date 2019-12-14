GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday members of the Wreaths Across America organization in Greensboro placed wreaths on the graves of more than 1,000 fallen veterans.

Wreaths Across America's mission is to remember, honor and teach.

PHOTOS | Wreaths across America in Greensboro honors fallen veterans The mission of Wreaths Across America is to REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH.

The ceremony helps to remember loved ones who fell in the line of duty as well as provide an opportunity to teach younger children about their tremendous service, commitment, and sacrifice.

WFMY's very own Meghan Mollerus was in attendance at Saturday's event and had the honor to introduce the guest speaker.

The special ceremony took place at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro.

