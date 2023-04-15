Wreck closes Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Florida Street is closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday.
Greensboro police said the 1300 block of West Florida Street is closed between Willomore Street and Portland Street.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
