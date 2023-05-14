x
US 29 reopens in Greensboro

Police said US 29 northbound is now open.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said US 29 northbound has reopened after closing due to a crash with injuries Sunday.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

