Greensboro woman killed in hit-and-run crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died after a hit-and-run crash in Greensboro Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. Police said the crash shut down E. Wendover Avenue at English Street.

Officers found Lisa Edwards, 55, of Greensboro, lying in the median. They said Edwards was walking south on English Street, against the crosswalk signal, across Wendover Avenue a dark-colored car hit her. The car was going west on Wendover Avenue.

Edwards was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police haven't found the suspect or their car.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

