CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trooper Wooten, an NC State Trooper who was paralyzed following a July 22 motorcycle crash, just got the surprise of a lifetime.

A call from wrestling legend Ric Flair!

CBS affiliate WBTV says Andy Schmidt, a friend of Wooten, called into the station and suggested the idea of getting their childhood heroes attention to wish Wooten well.

“He’s a warrior, he’s a fighter, Chris is the same way,” he says. “Two woos can make a right, I do believe.”

After a mention of Schmidt’s request hit the airwaves Thursday, a friend of Flair’s saw the live report, called him, and made it happen.

WBTV reports Flair let the station know via a friend that he didn’t record the call to Trooper Wooten because he didn’t do it for media attention or publicity.

As for Schmidt, he says he knows his childhood friend has no plans of giving up anytime soon.

“He’s not going to give up,” Schmidt says. “That’s makes us all proud of just being able to say he’s our friend.”