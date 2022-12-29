Wrestling tournament kicks off at the Greensboro Coliseum

Holy Angels Invitational wrestling tournament debuts in Greensboro at the Coliseum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Holy Angels Invitational wrestling tournament debuts at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

The Triad is known for its robust and diverse sporting events.

You name it we've got it.

Professional bull riding in Winston-Salem, minor league soccer in High Point, and now the Holy Angels Invitational in Greensboro.

High school wrestlers from several states are here, vying for a title.

WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey is diving deeper into the competition and what brought it to Greensboro.

The Holy Angels Invitational wrestling has been one of the biggest wrestling events in the southeast for over a decade.

100 boys’ and girls' teams from eight different states participating in the Greensboro coliseum will have this event in a choke hold for the next 10 years.

“Greensboro was the perfect location. It's centralized in the state, and they have all kinds of experience hosting wrestling events, so it was the perfect venue for us. We've got a 10-year deal signed so, we're going to be here long-term. We know what the dates are; we're trying to establish roots in Greensboro and make it known as a Greensboro event for years and years to come," Jim Trenner, Co-director of Holy Angels Invitational.

With teams and families from all across the nation here in Greensboro for the weekend, the city of Greensboro and the Greensboro Sports Foundation is eager to see just how much money this weekend's event brings to tournament town.

“We're thrilled the Holy Angel’s Invitational chose Greensboro to move their holiday wrestling tournament. To my understanding, they outgrew the facilities down in Charlotte. 115 teams in town and over 1700 wrestlers in town. So this is a huge economic impact in a slow time of the year and a great way to end the year,” Richard Beard, the President, and CEO of the Greensboro Sports Foundation stated.

Trenner wanted to make sure he got his message across with this being their first year in a new venue. They have been experiencing a few technical issues.

He asks that parents and wrestlers alike be patient with the staff throughout the weekend.

