How the writer's strike will affect your shows this fall

Strikes in Hollywood have been going on for a while now, and with no end in sight, studios are being forced to flip the script.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been months since the Writers and Actors Guilds of America began its strikes, and people are going to start to see the fallout.

Strikes in Hollywood have been going on for a while now, and with no end in sight, studios are being forced to flip the script.

This year, the lineups on people's favorite channels will look a little different. There will most likely be a lot more reality and game shows like The Voice or American Ninja Warrior.

For context, at CBS last year, scripted shows made up for around 75% of what aired on CBS at primetime. This fall, it's about 14%.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

WAKE UP CHARLOTTE

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart