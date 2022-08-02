WS/FCS expands rapid COVID-19 testing in schools

The school district rolled out the tests in schools starting in January. Trained staff administer the rapid tests.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Rapid testing for COVID-19 is expanding into more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Trained staff can administer the tests to symptomatic students or staff members.

Anyone with a negative result is then cleared to return to the classroom or school building, quicker.

"I’ve had a lot of staff members that are just really thankful to have this in their schools because they want those kids back in the school they don’t want them to be out any longer than they have to be and this has afforded them the opportunity to get those kids and staff members back in school faster," said Katie Keys, WS/FCS Director of Nurses.

These tests are part of a coordinated effort between the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and WS/FCS.

Results are then uploaded in a state program called electronic COVID-19 Aggregate Test Reporting or eCATR.

The testing program started in January and how now been implemented in around 60 schools.