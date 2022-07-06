WS/FCS cuts ties with mentor program after allegations of misconduct

The district said a mentor with the organization Action4Equity was terminated by the group for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools has ended a $1.4 million contract with Action4Equity after the district said a mentor with the program was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The pilot mentoring program was approved by the Board of Education in December 2021 and was set to run through September 2022. It ran at four schools including Paisley Middle School, Philo-Hill Middle School, Parkland High School, and Reynolds High School offering mentorship opportunities to about 200 students and families.

The implementation of the program came after the deadly Mt. Tabor High School shooting in September 2021 that left one student dead and the community shaken. The district said the program was meant to prevent and reduce gang violence as well as address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that were leading to "negative behaviors."

In a letter to parents on July 6, 2022, WS/FCS said Action4Equitty terminated one of their mentors for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

"As part of its termination notification to Action4Equity, WS/FCS expressed concern that the termination of the mentor and the reasons for the mentor’s removal were not shared with WS/FCS in a timely or suitable manner," read the parent letter. "Despite the benefits and potential of the Action4Equity mentoring program, WS/FCS will not tolerate any conduct that is in violation of WS/FCS Board policies and jeopardizes student safety.'

In the parent letter, district officials said they have partnered with seven community agencies to continue offering mentoring programs that will begin in the 2022-2023 school year.

In a statement on July 5, 2022, Action4Equity said it remains committed to its work "dismantling the patterns and practices that create inequities in our public schools.'

"Nothing is of greater importance to us than the safety of our students, and the safety of our children who we fight for daily and who we are so privileged to serve as part of the EMP (Embedded Mentoring Program)," read the statement.