WSSU homecoming canceled due to severe weather from Hurricane Ian

The football game that was scheduled for Oct. 1 is canceled and they do not have a reschedule date.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University canceled its homecoming due to the potential severe weather impact from Hurricane Ian.

The WSSU vs. Lincoln football game that was scheduled for Saturday is canceled and they don't not have a reschedule date, according to the university.

University officials said tickets are traditionally non-refundable, but they are offering a full refund for this game. Alternatively, people may donate their ticket price to the school’s athletic department. Payments for tailgating spaces will also be refunded.

Ticket and tailgating refunds must be requested by Oct. 31.

