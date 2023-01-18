WSSU campus no longer on lockdown

The campus was given the all-clear on Wednesday evening after no evidence of a gun going off was found.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: WSSU is no longer on lockdown. No evidence was found that shots were fired on the campus. No injuries were reported.

Reports of shots fired near Winston-Salem State University had students and staff worried.

The university when on lockdown after someone called about a gun going off.

Winston-Salem police said they checked several locations on campus, including Wilson Hall, Brown Hall, and the school's student center.

Meanwhile, another report came in about a man with a gun at the R.J. Reynolds Center. Winston-Salem police and campus police searched for evidence of a gun going off along with witnesses to see if they saw anything.

Nothing was found.

Police said there were no reports of crime on the campus or surrounding areas at the time of the initial report.

WFMY is waiting for a statement from the university once the investigation is completed.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

