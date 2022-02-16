WSSU receives bomb threat as FBI investigates nationwide series of HBCUs being targeted

WSSU said, "no substantiated risks have been found." Law enforcement is investigating and has the situation contained.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University received a bomb threat on Wednesday, WSSU officials confirmed with WFMY News 2.

"So far, no substantiated risks have been found. The situation has been contained and there is no immediate threat to campus," WSSU officials sent out to students and faculty via its alert system.

WSSU said no evacuations are underway at this point. They said out of an abundance of caution, the University along with local, state, and federal officials are investigating.

The incident at WSSU comes as dozens of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the United States have been targeted with bomb threats.

The FBI is investigating those threats.

"These threats are being investigated as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes. We are working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners; coordinating with the targeted institutions; and meeting with academia and faith leaders to share information," the FBI reported on its website.