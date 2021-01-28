Winston-Salem State University remembers alumni, community leader, and social justice advocate Victor 'Vic' Johnson Jr.

"WSSU recognizes Johnson’s achievements and contributions and considers his passing a great loss to the world," the university said via its website.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is mourning the loss of Victor "Vic" Johnson Jr.

Johnson was a former teacher, mentor, school administrator, school board member and Winston-Salem State University alumnus.

Sadly he passed from COVID-19 at age 85.

Johnson, a Winston-Salem native, spent his time serving the community and advocating for social justice. He was one of 11 African American students from Winston-Salem Teachers College, now WSSU, to participate in the sit-in at the Woolworth’s in Winston-Salem on Feb. 23, 1960.

The effort led to Winston-Salem becoming the first Southern city to desegregate its lunch counters.

Being dedicated to the education of children in his community, Johnson also served on the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board of Education for over 20 years.

If that wasn't enough, the proud graduate of Winston-Salem State played on the Rams football team and was also a past member of the university's Board of Trustees.

A tribute was paid to Johnson by Wake Forest University and his alma mater last January during a ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of the sit-in.