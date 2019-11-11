GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the shadow of the sounds of the future generation is a quiet portal to the past. The Pearl Memorial Fieldhouse at Greensboro's Grimsley High School is not just a football locker room – it’s a window to history.

“It kind of basically just got forgotten about, and it was used as a storage room. And, when I got here and I got the job, I said, ‘Man, there’s too much history here. It’s too important to too many people. The story needs to be told,’” said Grimsley athletic director Ethan Albright.

Albright, who is a fellow Grimsley alumnus and retired Washington Redskin, felt a calling. He needed to restore the school’s old Memorial Room. The flags, newspapers and pictures now preserve a snapshot in time – a time when Grimsley was Greensboro Senior High School – a time when students competed not for trophies, but for freedom.

Grimsley football players walk through the memorial room before every game.

WFMY

“Our kids get to play a football game. Those kids the same age died in battle,” Albright reflected.

He’s referencing the 99 Greensboro Senior students and alumni on the Memorial Room’s Roll of Honor. It denotes neither straight As nor extracurriculars but valor and sacrifice. Each of the names on the list went to war, and not even one came home.

Harry Thetford started to write a book to memorialize the 99 Grimsley student who went to war. He had the help and memory of Dr. Edgar Marks, who knew many of students who went to battle.

WFMY

Local veterans’ columnist Harry Thetford heard about the Roll of Honor and couldn’t forget it.

“It just intrigued me that those 99 brave souls went off. Some of them quit school, they didn’t even graduate. Their lives were snuffed out before they even reached the prime,” Thetford said.

Thetford started to research and write a book, putting a face to each name to resurrect each story from the grave.

“I felt unsure of myself the whole project. But, every now and then, I’d run across somebody with firsthand knowledge, and that was encouraging,” Thetford said.

Among those somebodies was 98-year-old Dr. Edgar Marks.

Meet the Heroes of Grimsley High School Helen Jeanette Henley volunteered for the U.S. Army Nurse Corps October 20, 1943. She died in a plane crash while helping wounded soldiers. She was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School, class of 1936, after which she graduated from Greensboro College and St. Leo Hospital’s School of Nursing. Guy Julian Thomas, Jr. graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1936. He joined the Army Air Forces in 1942, earned his wings, and became a flight instructor. He requested combat duty and was assigned to Foggia, Italy as a P-38 fighter pilot. 1LT Guy Thomas was hit over Innsbruck, Austria on November 26, 1944. While bailing out from the descending ship, he was injured by the aircraft’s tail. He was taken to an Austrian hospital where he died from his wounds on December 5, 1944. He had been on combat duty for three weeks. He was awarded a posthumous Distinguished Flying Cross. William Jasper Balsley is the only Greensboro Senior High School Roll of Honor alumnus known to be taken as a prisoner of war. Graduating with the class of 1934, he attended Ballentine College of Commerce and Virginia Tech. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in September, 1940, well before World War II began. He died when a ship carrying 700 American POWs was sunk. His body was never recovered. Joseph Sigmund Thomas, like his older brother, was an outstanding athlete and captained the Greensboro Senior High School football team during his senior year. Joe Thomas earned his navigator wings on January 15, 1944 and navigated his new B-24 bomber from the States to Foggia, Italy – arriving May 1. On May 6, 2LT Joe Thomas’ B-24 was hit during a bombing mission over Romania. Thomas and six other crew members were killed instantly. He was just 19 years old when he died. Adrian London Kirkman dropped out of Greensboro Senior High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1939. After Boot Camp at Parris Island he deployed as an anti-tank missileman in Puerto Rico and Cuba. After the war started, Kirkman became a Marine Parachutist and participated in the Invasion of Guadalcanal in August, 1942. He was killed in September, 1942, after the combat-depleted Marine Parachutists had been merged with Edson’s Raiders. John Lawrence Sullivan, Jr. graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1943 and immediately enlisted in the Navy – at the age of 17. He died when the ship he was on went down due to a severe storm. He was 18 at the time of his death. After Greensboro Senior High School, Stafford Wilbur Webb graduated from Denison University in 1940 and UNC-Chapel Hill in 1941. He joined the Army in 1941, becoming a pilot. He flew his 17th combat mission on October 14, 1943. Unfortunately, Webb's plane was among 60 B-17s that did not return to base that day. After graduating from Greensboro Senior High School, Class of 1935, John Wesley Long Benbow attended Guilford College and UNC-Chapel Hill. Afterwards, he joined the U.S. Army Air Forces as an aviation cadet -- one month before WWII began. His plane went down over Japan on July 16, 1945. Robert Eugene Roach was one of the oldest Greensboro Senior High School Roll of Honor patriots to join the Army. He was 31 years old when he joined the Screaming Eagles of the 101st Airborne Division as a charter member. Roach operated along the Normandy coast until June 8, when he was killed by enemy small arms fire.

“I was in the second or third class here (at Greensboro Senior High School),” Marks said.

Marks’s memory is sharp, and he recalls the day that changed their lives.

“December 7, 1941, I was in a car and hitchhiking from Greensboro to Durham to Duke (University). When we got to Duke, we didn’t have a radio on. The fellows were running around like crazy. And, that’s when I found out there was Pearl Harbor. We went in at that time almost immediately and enlisted,” he explained.

By then, Marks was a medical student at Wake Forest University and awaited his Army assignment. Meanwhile, his childhood best friend, (Hermon) Sigmund Selig Pearl deployed overseas.

“I received a letter from him in March of 1945, which told me what he was doing. He said, ‘Do not tell my parents,’ because his job was to go out into battle and bring in the dead. And, apparently, he was already dead, when I got the letter,” Marks said.

The letter had special instructions,

“He said, ‘You stay there, because I’m gonna need you.’ (I) still cry. (I’m) 98,” Marks said tearfully.

Pearl’s name is now immortalized on the Roll of Honor, a column away from another young classmate, Purnell Kennedy.

The Roll of Honor inside Grimsley High School's football stadium, honors the Grimsley students who dropped everything to be in service to their country during the war.

WFMY

“As soon as he knew there was going to be a war, he wanted to be on an airplane,” said Kennedy’s sister-in-law, E.D. Kennedy.

E.D. Kennedy remembers her brother-in-law as a brave navigator, who guided his team back to base when enemy fire hit the aircraft.

“It was a crash landing. Everyone on board was incinerated,” she explained.

E.D. Kennedy said her husband and his parents hardly could bare the loss.

“He (my husband) knew his brother was going to be in Italy as a navigator on a B-24, and he was so excited they would be able to get together for the first time in three years. The next message he got was his brother had been killed,” she said.

For decades, only her memories and a box of letter preserved Purnell Kennedy’s story…until now. And, among the list of heroes on the Roll of Honor is another name with deep roots.

For Ethan Albright, preserving the memorial to Grimsley High School's WWII veterans is personal. He has a family member on the Roll of Honor.

WFMY

“There’s an Albright on the list. The long Grimsley history with the Albrights is there,” said Ethan Albright.

And, Albright makes sure his athletes never forget their predecessors.

“They enter the field for every game through this room. This room represents families that, when the country had a need, Guilford County Schools and Greensboro seniors stepped up. My brothers and I didn’t fight a war, because they did. My kids are at home and healthy, because somebody else made the sacrifice that needed to be made at that time in our country’s history, and I’m very grateful,” he cried.

Albright is grateful for the people like author Thetford, who vowed always to remember.

“I feel sometimes if I don’t do it, who will?” Thetford asked.

And, he's grateful for survivors like Marks, whose pain preserves honor for generations to come.

“He was my best friend,” reflected Marks, while looking at Pearl's picture on the Memorial Room wall. “I can’t help but cry.”

To read more about the Roll of Honor’s 99 veterans, check out Harry Thetford’s book Remembered . The Pearl Memorial Fieldhouse is not open to the public but is accessible by special request to Guilford County Schools.