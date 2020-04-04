The Wyndham Championship Instagram account posted their condolences to Fred Starr Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened that our friend, long-time supporter, board member and 1991 honorary chairman, Fred Starr, passed away this week due to complications of COVID-19."

Starr was an furniture industry veteran and long-time executive at Thomasville Furniture and Natuzzi.

According to Furniture Today, he died April 1 at Moses Cone Hospital from complications due to the coronavirus. He was 87.

Furniture Today reports that Starr joined Thomasville Furniture Industries in 1974 and became president and CEO in 1982. During his tenure, the company’s annual sales tripled to more than $500 million.

After leaving TFI in 1998, Starr spearheaded an unsuccessful campaign to bring a major league baseball team to the Triad. He also served as President of the Piedmont Triad Partnership.

In 2001, he came out of retirement to become President and CEO of Natuzzi Americas, headquartered in High Point, NC.

After leaving Natuzzi in 2008, he most recently served as Chairman and CEO of Thompson Traders, a specialty kitchen and bath manufacturer, Furniture Today reports.

The Wyndham post ended saying:

"Fred was a strong community and business leader and loved the Wyndham Championship. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

Other Stories:

RELATED: Wake Forest alum Tim Duncan elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

RELATED: A mounting casualty of coronavirus crisis: Health care jobs

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus updates