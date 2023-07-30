The Wyndham Championship brings thousands of golf fans to Greensboro, generating tens of millions in local revenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After weeks of preparation, The Wyndham Championship returns to Sedgefield Country Club this week.

"We're back and it's been a year, but it seems like it hasn't been that long but we're excited about it," said the tournaments Executive Director, Mark Brazil.

The tournament will bring some of the sports biggest names to Greensboro.

"Golf course golf course is fabulous really appreciate it. We really appreciate the work of Chad Cromer and his team put into it," said Brazil.

The Wyndham is one of the Triad's biggest events.

Drawing fans from across the country and generating tens of millions of dollars for the local economy.

"I'm excited about it it's going to be a good time," said Alex Letts with Steel Hands Brewery.

Local businesses are looking forward to hitting a hole in one as players tee off this week.

Steel Hands Brewery is going all out for this years tournament.

"We're going to be offering our illuminated we do and Trump blackberry lemonade, retail and tropical IPA on the course and then starting at 6 PM every night of the Wyndham are you going to be having the official after party here with live music, food specials, and cocktail specials," said Letts.

Along High Point Road, The Box Seat sports restaurant is ready to welcome tournament goers.

We get everything from caddies to people that come to a regular ticket to come out, so we really enjoy it, said manager Shelby Bowling. "We'll have it on most of the TVs. We do have a lot of people who either did not get tickets or don't want to be hot will come in and watch it, which helps us as well."

The tournament will tee off on Thursday but there will be other events throughout the week including pro-am tournaments beginning Monday.

You can also expect additional traffic along Gate City Blvd. as shuttles transport fans to and from parking lots at the Greensboro Coliseum, American Furniture Warehouse and GTCC.