Wyndham Championship to open to 15,000 fans, start digital tickets this June

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham Championship held a press conference Tuesday announcing they will open to 15,000 fans starting this month.

“If we feel better about things, in a month, we might open to another 5,000,” Wyndham tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We are very optimistic to feel some normalcy.”

Brazil said digital tickets will go on-sale in a week from Wednesday.

“There will be a lot of excitement,” he said. “This will be the first time, that many people will be able to enjoy a sporting event in our region.”

Brazil said Wyndham officials are encouraging vaccine efforts and are recommending masks at upcoming events.

